AAP MPs protest in Parliament against onion price hike

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Wearing onion garlands, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs protested against the spiralling prices of onions in the country especially in the National Capital Territory (NCT) region.

The two AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Sushil Kumar Gupta raised slogans against the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, holding it responsible for the price hike.

Staging the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament premises, the AAP leaders questioned the Centre as to why onions kept perishing while consumers paid high prices.

"There seems to be some scam in it. We would raise the issue inside Parliament also," Singh said.