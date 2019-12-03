After construction ban, Delhi government aims for 100 new Mohalla clinics by Decemebr

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP led Delhi government is aiming to come up with 100 new Mohalla Clinics in the city, which will take the total count up to more than 400. According to officials from the health department, some out of these new clinics will be porta cabins while others will be on rented premises.

“For these clinics, the last-minute preparations are well underway…the PWD department, Delhi Jal Board, power department and other infrastructural works are at their last stages. We believe that by mid-December, all these Mohalla Clinics will be inaugurated,” said an official from the health department.



More than 50 porta cabins are to be ready soon, while 48 clinics in rented premises are to be ready within two weeks.

“Due to the construction ban, work was stalled across Delhi. This resulted in the delayed set up of some of Mohalla clinics. The government has set up a target to open at least hundred Mohalla clinics every month. Keeping this target in mind, we are pushing on to ensure that hundred new Mohalla clinics are opened by the end of December,” the official added.

To tackle the lack of sufficient plot for establishing the Mohalla clinics, the Delhi government has started looking for premises on a rental basis.



“At first, when started the work of building the clinics, we had to face a lot of issues regarding land. We have addressed this issue by taking up land on rent. Now, we are also getting a good response from the people and many have come forward to rent their lands to set up Mohalla clinics,” the official noted.