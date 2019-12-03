DDA opens help desks to help unauthorised colony residents with registration queries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the nodal agency for issuance of conveyance deed for properties in 1,731 unauthorised colonies, has set up 25 help desks to help applicants at its offices in the city.

The help desks were made operational on Monday. An official of the authority said that for granting ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in a time-bound manner, officers have been deployed at each help desk to address issues and queries of the applicants.

“The desks will not only address the queries of (ownership) applicants but will also render necessary assistance for free in submitting applications online,” the official said.

A portal will be made functional from December 16 to register for ownership certificates. The applicants can submit requisite documents online. A beta version of the portal is already operational from November 30.

The DDA has already launched a separate portal, where boundaries of unauthorised colonies are being uploaded to seek suggestions and objections from the Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) of such colonies.

Till last week, the authority had fixed the boundaries of 625 colonies and maps of 200 were uploaded on the website.

The DDA official said that boundaries of the remaining 1,106 colonies would be uploaded by December 31.

The demand for registration of unauthorised colonies across the national capital had been a long-pending one.