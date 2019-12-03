Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly polls: BJP’s manifesto to focus on infrastructure development 

The party’s vice president Shyam Jaju, who is also the in-charge of Delhi unit, said the ‘declaration’ would be a ‘comprehensive vision document’ for Delhi.

BJP vice president Shyam Jaju with other party workers at a rally.

BJP vice president Shyam Jaju with other party workers at a rally. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for assembly elections in Delhi will promise infrastructure upgrade and world-class basic amenities to keep pace with the influx of migrants in the city. 

The party’s vice president Shyam Jaju, who is also the in-charge of Delhi unit, on Monday, said the ‘declaration’ would be a ‘comprehensive vision document’ for the national capital catering the need of next 20-30 years. 

“Migrants from all over the country come to Delhi in search of better opportunities in large numbers every year. No previous government had ever planned and thought about infrastructure in terms of the rising population… Our focus will be on the creation of world-class infrastructure as per the demand and we will spell out short and long term plans, which neither Congress governments nor AAP government envisaged,” said Jaju.

He said that the BJP is determined to improve living conditions of each section of society by making adequate arrangements of clear potable water for every household, in-situ development, robust public transport network, and measures to mitigate air pollution.

“Our Sankalp Patra will tell people how the BJP government is going to meet the rising demand in public transport, health, or education sector in coming five or ten years. For instance, it will explain how parking lots to be developed and boost up a network of roads and flyovers,” said Jaju.
Jaju also believes that in-situ development would also act as a booster for the real estate section in the city.

“Jagan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan (redevelopment of slums), affordable housing schemes will create more employment avenues. Not only this will spruce up infrastructure but have a positive effect on real estate section facing a slump currently,” Jaju added.  

Jaju said that free schemes being offered by the AAP government had added nothing to the city’s infrastructure. 

“Apart from highlighting the issues, a party must suggest ways to resolve them. The BJP is going to do the same,” Jaju said.

