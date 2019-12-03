Rs 50 thousand crore projects to unclog Delhi roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is working to implement road projects, worth Rs 50,000 crores, to decongest roads and reduce pollution in the city, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Monday.

Saying that the Centre was developing the Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and a dedicated Delhi-Dhaula Kuan Road, Gadkari said that more spots within the capital are being identified for decongestion. “Pollution will be less in Delhi in the coming years,” he said.



He added that the government has found a solution for projects, which were delayed. “Now, the speed has increased. There was a time when it (cost of building a road) was Rs 2 per km per day and now it is Rs 30 per km per day... We do not have any financial problem,” Gadkari said.

5,126 km of highways constructed: Gadkari



In a written reply, Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha that 5,126 km of highways have been constructed till October in 2019-20. In 2018-19, 10,855 km highways were constructed, the Union minister said.