Home Cities Delhi

Rs 50 thousand crore projects to unclog Delhi roads

Saying that the Centre was developing the Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and a dedicated Delhi-Dhaula Kuan Road.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is working to implement road projects, worth Rs 50,000 crores, to decongest roads and reduce pollution in the city, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Monday.

Saying that the Centre was developing the Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and a dedicated Delhi-Dhaula Kuan Road, Gadkari said that more spots within the capital are being identified for decongestion. “Pollution will be less in Delhi in the coming years,” he said.  

He added that the government has found a solution for projects, which were delayed. “Now, the speed has increased. There was a time when it (cost of building a road) was Rs 2 per km per day and now it is Rs 30 per km per day... We do not have any financial problem,” Gadkari said.

5,126 km of highways constructed: Gadkari

In a written reply, Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha that 5,126 km of highways have been constructed till October in 2019-20. In 2018-19, 10,855 km highways were constructed, the Union minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp