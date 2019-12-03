Ruckus in Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta marshalled out

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The last day of the last session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a ruckus over onion prices, after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel accused BJP MLAs of bringing women in the House for holding a protest and marshalled out Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta.

Goel said he felt very sad and added this is the "limit of hooliganism" as the "opposition is taking help of women to hold protest inside the Assembly".

The BJP MLAs were demanding a discussion on surging onion prices in the city.

"They brought 10-15 women in the House. I had agreed for a discussion. But I cannot allow any hooliganism in the House. This was the last day of the session. I wanted a fruitful discussion. I condemn the act," Goel said.

The BJP MLAs, however, rebutted the claim. Gupta said the BJP MLAs went to help and protect these women.

When the BJP MLAs continued their demands for a discussion on surging onion prices in the national capital, Goel marshalled out Gupta, and the other BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

The ongoing Assembly session, ending on Tuesday, is the last session of the Kejriwal government.

The tenure of the AAP government will end in February 2020.