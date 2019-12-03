Home Cities Delhi

Swati Maliwal writes to PM Modi, demands rapists be hanged within six months of conviction

Stressing that implementation of laws is important, Swati Maliwal demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.

Published: 03rd December 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.

Stressing that implementation of laws is important, she demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.

"Merely making the law is not enough, it will also have to be implemented. You are requested to immediately implement the law of death sentence for all rapists in six months and all the necessary mechanisms should be started for this," she said.

ALSO READ: 'Police didn't allow to start hunger strike against rising rape incidents' alleges Swati Maliwal

Citing the incidents of the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian and the brutal rape of a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan, she said, "Daughters are falling prey to such heinous crimes in every corner of the country.

"These two daughters are not with us, but their screams are not letting us sit in peace. The soul trembles even thinking how much pain they must have suffered."

In the last three years, the DCW has heard 55,000 cases, attended 2.15 lakh calls on 181 helpline, conducted 75,000 ground visits, assisted victims in 33,000 court cases, held 11,000 counselling sessions and set over 200 counselling centres, she said.

"DCW is the only women's commission in the country which works on Sundays and Saturdays and day and night as well. But even after doing so, if the daughters are raped, then it all seems meaningless," she said.

Maliwal was supposed to start a hunger strike on Tuesday morning to press for her demands but she claimed police did not allow her to do so.

Police said they were waiting for her to send details of the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Women PM Modi Rape Laws in India Swati Maliwal
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp