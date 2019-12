Swati Maliwal writes to PM Modi, demands rapists be hanged within six months of conviction

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.

Stressing that implementation of laws is important, she demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.

"Merely making the law is not enough, it will also have to be implemented. You are requested to immediately implement the law of death sentence for all rapists in six months and all the necessary mechanisms should be started for this," she said.



Citing the incidents of the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian and the brutal rape of a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan, she said, "Daughters are falling prey to such heinous crimes in every corner of the country.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women: I'll sit on hunger strike from 10 am tomorrow at Jantar Mantar. I won't get up until I get assurance from centre that rapists will be served death penalty within 6 months. Police accountability needs to be set. pic.twitter.com/69oauKVGnB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

"These two daughters are not with us, but their screams are not letting us sit in peace. The soul trembles even thinking how much pain they must have suffered."



In the last three years, the DCW has heard 55,000 cases, attended 2.15 lakh calls on 181 helpline, conducted 75,000 ground visits, assisted victims in 33,000 court cases, held 11,000 counselling sessions and set over 200 counselling centres, she said.

"DCW is the only women's commission in the country which works on Sundays and Saturdays and day and night as well. But even after doing so, if the daughters are raped, then it all seems meaningless," she said.



Maliwal was supposed to start a hunger strike on Tuesday morning to press for her demands but she claimed police did not allow her to do so.

Police said they were waiting for her to send details of the protest.