Home Cities Delhi

Unauthorised colonies: Delhi assembly for property registration at the earliest

With the Assembly elections drawing near, the issue has become a big talking point in the city’s political circles. 

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exchanges pleasantries with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta at the Vidhan Sabha.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exchanges pleasantries with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta at the Vidhan Sabha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s notification on ownership rights to settlers of unauthorised colonies came up for discussion in the Assembly on Monday. The House passed a resolution in favour of handing deeds or registries to settlers of such colonies at the earliest.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha brought a resolution on the issue, which was adopted by the Assembly. The resolution said people living in unauthorised colonies should be allowed to have their properties registered at the earliest and the deeds should be provided within three days from the date of submission of documents.

With the Assembly elections drawing near, the issue has become a big talking point in the city’s political circles. 

ALSO READ: Congress to seek rollback of Section 7 in Centre’s notification on Delhi's unauthorised colonies

“This House expresses its deep concern about the delay in regularisation of these Colonies and it is very unfortunate that the Delhi government’s decision was kept pending by the Centre for more than four years. Recently Lok Sabha has passed a bill in relation to these unauthorised colonies and it is hoped that the Rajya Sabha, too, will pass it soon. This House believes that these 100 registries are just a Photo-Op and PR exercise for the central government to manipulate residents of unauthorised colonies (sic),” the statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the BJP and the Congress for the delay in awarding ownership rights to residents of such colonies. “The parties, which have been around for ages, couldn’t do what a new party like ours did for residents of unauthorised colonies. The BJP and Congress squeezed money out of residents’ pockets for 70 years and didn’t even provide sewer lines,” Kejriwal said.

“The BJP is now promising what the Congress government of Sheila Dikshit did. People want their registries, not another piece of paper,” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP unauthorised colonies
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp