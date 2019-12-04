Carrom to Cosplay: It is game on with DreamHack Delhi 2019

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

We don’t know if the meek shall inherit the earth. But nerds and geeks, who used to be mocked for their devotion to the fantasy of video and arcade games, are taking centre-stage in the e-sports arena, with gaming, and its requisite skill sets, becoming something to flaunt rather than hide.

And upcoming international gaming tournament, DreamHack Delhi 2019, is providing an ideal platform for gamers of all ilk to crow. This is the second such gaming lifestyle tournament to be held in Asia, and caters to every kind of player, from console to costume to carrom.

The main event will be the invitational gaming stage, which will feature Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) matches, with national and international teams looking to blow through the competition for cash prizes totaling Rs 39 lakhs. This one is strictly for pre-invited teams, six in total, though you can bet there’ll be an army of watchers egging on their favourites.

That’s not to say the action is limited only to the pros. There are plenty of tournaments open to the gaming public, in a host of categories. There’s Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC), where players get their computers and match up with and against friends, foes, and all who fall between. With games like CS:GO, League of Legends, Counter Strike (the original), Rocket League, editions of DOTA, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on the menu, players can compete for daily cash prizes.

The beta version of BYOC is Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) with the same concept. Except you bring your phone or console instead of lugging your entire PC. Games include FIFA 20, Clash Royale, Rocket League, DOTA Underlords, and others each with their individual tournament and prize pools.Clearly because this wasn’t enough for hardcore gaming nerds, there are also analogous activities like ‘device modding’ competitions where people can try their hand at modifying PCs with the most versatile and tech-savvy walking away with beaucoup bucks.

So that those with digital fatigue don’t feel left out, the festival includes some lo-tech gaming options with board game tournaments. You can also claw out the competition in competitions featuring classic arcade as well as the OG video games of yore (read the ’80s and ’90s). Did someone say Space Invader?

And you have the option of playing dress up with a cosplay contest also on the cards. Bought or store-commissioned costumes are not kosher with you having to have made at least 70 per cent of your outfit yourself. These competitions will also be held on each of the three days, with Rs 50,000 up for grabs daily.

Akshat Rathee, founder and MD, of NODWIN Gaming, the festival’s co-organiser, said, “After DreamHack Mumbai in 2018, we had to find a location that would make the festival look grander. New Delhi was at the back of my mind, and with its healthy gamer crowd, I was confident it should be the next stop. Delhi also had the advantage of a strong BYOC culture, which is the life essence of DreamHack festivals. I’m expecting more than 20,000 visitors.”So, let the games begin.

On: December 6-8

At: NSIC, Okhla