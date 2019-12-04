Home Cities Delhi

Carrom to Cosplay: It is game on with DreamHack Delhi 2019

The main event will feature Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) matches, with national and international teams looking to blow through the competition.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Cosplaying and gaming scenes from DreamHack Mumbai 2018

Cosplaying and gaming scenes from DreamHack Mumbai 2018

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

We don’t know if the meek shall inherit the earth. But nerds and geeks, who used to be mocked for their devotion to the fantasy of video and arcade games, are taking centre-stage in the e-sports arena, with gaming, and its requisite skill sets, becoming something to flaunt rather than hide. 

And upcoming international gaming tournament, DreamHack Delhi 2019, is providing an ideal platform for gamers of all ilk to crow. This is the second such gaming lifestyle tournament to be held in Asia, and caters to every kind of player, from console to costume to carrom.

The main event will be the invitational gaming stage, which will feature Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) matches, with national and international teams looking to blow through the competition for cash prizes totaling Rs 39 lakhs. This one is strictly for pre-invited teams, six in total, though you can bet there’ll be an army of watchers egging on their favourites.

That’s not to say the action is limited only to the pros. There are plenty of tournaments open to the gaming public, in a host of categories. There’s Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC), where players get their computers and match up with and against friends, foes, and all who fall between. With games like CS:GO, League of Legends, Counter Strike (the original), Rocket League, editions of DOTA, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on the menu, players can compete for daily cash prizes. 

The beta version of BYOC is Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) with the same concept. Except you bring your phone or console instead of lugging your entire PC. Games include FIFA 20, Clash Royale, Rocket League, DOTA Underlords, and others each with their individual tournament and prize pools.Clearly because this wasn’t enough for hardcore gaming nerds, there are also analogous activities like ‘device modding’ competitions where people can try their hand at modifying PCs with the most versatile and tech-savvy walking away with beaucoup bucks.  

So that those with digital fatigue don’t feel left out, the festival includes some lo-tech gaming options with board game tournaments. You can also claw out the competition in competitions featuring classic arcade as well as the OG video games of yore (read the ’80s and ’90s). Did someone say Space Invader?

And you have the option of playing dress up with a cosplay contest also on the cards. Bought or store-commissioned costumes are not kosher with you having to have made at least 70 per cent of your outfit yourself. These competitions will also be held on each of the three days, with Rs 50,000 up for grabs daily.

Akshat Rathee, founder and MD, of NODWIN Gaming, the festival’s co-organiser, said, “After DreamHack Mumbai in 2018, we had to find a location that would make the festival look grander. New Delhi was at the back of my mind, and with its healthy gamer crowd, I was confident it should be the next stop. Delhi also had the advantage of a strong BYOC culture, which is the life essence of DreamHack festivals. I’m expecting more than 20,000 visitors.”So, let the games begin.

On: December 6-8
At: NSIC, Okhla

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DreamHack Delhi 2019 Delhi gaming tournament Video games
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp