Home Cities Delhi

DCW chief strike: Political parties should fight such crimes together, urge women protesters

Verma said the mass protests would be effective if those in power would stop politicising such incidents. 

Published: 04th December 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal sits on indefinite hunger strike against the Hyderabad rape-murder case and growing incidents of crime against women at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal sits on indefinite hunger strike against the Hyderabad rape-murder case and growing incidents of crime against women at Jantar Mantar (Express Photo by Arun Kumar)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  "Thankfully, I don’t have a daughter," said one of the women, who visited Jantar Mantar where Swati Maliwal started an indefinite hunger strike, demanding hanging of rapists within 6 months after conviction. "We always live in fear that we could be victims of such cases. While outside, there is always a hurry to go back home before it gets dark. Thankfully, I don’t have a daughter...When I get to know about these horrific cases I am happy I do not have one," said 46-year-old bank employee, Vimmi Verma.

ALSO READ| Swati Maliwal writes to PM Modi, demands rapists be hanged within six months of conviction

Verma said the mass protests would be effective if those in power would stop politicising such incidents. "Going in a metro or in a bus, we feel so unsafe. Men are always looking for excuses to touch us somehow. Either we fight against it or we forget about it. I came here to fight against it. But I don’t see any hope. Everybody is trying to politicise the issue. The problem is that different parties are taking out protests. The need is for everybody to come together against it rather than fighting separately. Elections are approaching. What else can we expect?" she added.

At Jantar Mantar, other groups protested against the brutal rape  and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.  Members of the  transgender community, retired armymen, housewives and Anu Dubey, the lone protester against the rape who was detained outside the Parliament last week, were also present. Dubey, an army man’s daughter, said that like Maliwal, she was also on a fast unto death.

“Like the rape victim called her sister for help, my sister also called me once when she felt unsafe in an area. She was stalked by four men but somehow managed to escape them. I am here to demand strict action against rapists,” she said. 

ALSO READ| 'Police didn't allow to start hunger strike against rising rape incidents' alleges Swati Maliwal

‘Dialling 100 is of no use’

Sam Williams, a fashion choreographer, said that she was there to protest the mentality. “To the MLA who said that the Hyderabad victim should have dialed 100, I have to tell that nothing happens when you dial that number. Being a transwoman I have experienced it myself,” she lamented.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swati Maliwal Dellhi Commission for Women Delhi women protest Hyderabad Rape Case Hyderabad vet rape
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp