Delhi has 'most accountable' government, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked the Centre and said that the BJP-led Union government "promotes crony capitalism". "All agencies controlled by our political opponents scrutinised us. The CBI raided my office. Delhi Police raided my house, including the bedroom. My fellow ministers were also raided by the central agencies. They found nothing suspicious. It was the first time a chief minister’s bedroom was raided by the police from the respective state or Union Territory," said the chief minister.

Recently, the CAG came out with a report on the finances of the Delhi government over the past four years. It said that the revenues had increased, and as per the report the Aam Aadmi Party government had maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years.

“No government in independent India has been scrutinised like this, that too by political opponents. But we could come out clear in every instance. This proves that the Delhi government is the most accountable government ever in India. We have the most responsible MLAs in the country. The present Union government promotes crony capitalism and serves the interests of the big corporates,” added Kejriwal.