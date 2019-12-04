Delhi to get free wifi, 15 GB data per person through 11,000 hotspots across city

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that Delhiites will get free 15 GB data per month through a hotspot network across the city, asserting that the AAP has fulfilled all its poll promises.

Work on setting up 11,000 hotspots across the city is in progress.

On December 16, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated launching the Delhi government's free wifi scheme, he said.

"With this free 15 GB internet data usage being provided to people, we (AAP) have fulfilled all promises made in our manifesto for the 2015 Assembly polls," Kejriwal said.

Terming minimum data usage as a basic need of the people, the chief minister said free wifi connections will help students and benefit the health and the education sectors.

Out of the 11,000 hotspots, 4,000 will be set up at bus stops and 7,000 others will be located in markets, residential welfare associations and other places in the city, he added.

There will be 100 hotspots in every Assembly segment. The project is expected to cost around Rs 100 crore.

After the inauguration of the first batch of 100 hotspots on December 16, 500 hotspots will be set up every week and in the next six months, all 11,000 hotspots will be in place, he said.

The wifi scheme is based on a rent model and the government will pay a monthly rental for each hotspot to the company handling the project.

After the network is ready, each hotspot will provide internet services within a 100-metre radius, he added.

"Each individual will be allowed usage of 15 GB per month or 1.5 GB per day. The speed will be on average 100 mbps to 150 mbps with maximum of 200 mbps in some areas," Kejriwal said.

An app will be launched through which users can upload their KYC (know your customer) details.

An OTP will be received to activate the wifi connection, he said.

Each hotspot will be available for simultaneous usage by 150-200 persons. The entire network will handle around 22 lakh users at a time, the chief minister said.

The switch over from one hotspot to another will be automatic.

After the first phase comprising 11,000 hot spots, coverage will be provided to areas beyond this network in the second phase, the chief minister said.

The project was announced by the AAP after coming to power in 2015 but it got delayed due to various reasons, he added.