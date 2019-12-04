Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi-based Crafts Village brings India Crafts Week 2019

The five-day festival will showcase the crafts by master craftsmen and luxury brands including weaving, woodworking, embroidery, metal inlay, narrative art and pottery.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

India Crafts Week 2019

India Crafts Week 2019

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Want to experience the timeless treasures that traditional Indian craftsmen turn out so painstakingly, often sitting in oblivion?To celebrate India’s varied craft forms and encourage global buyers to interact and appreciate these, New Delhi-based social venture Crafts Village has joined hands with GMR Aerocity to host the second edition of the India Crafts Week (ICW) 2019. Beginning today (December 4-8), the five-day festival will showcase the crafts by master craftsmen and luxury brands.

This includes weaving, woodworking, embroidery, metal inlay, narrative art and pottery, with exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and talks. Supported by the World Craft Council-Asia Pacific, ICW 2019 is being held under five segments viz Craft Workshops, Craft Rare, Craft Panorama, Craft Luxe and Craft Installations.

Over 150 established and emerging craft makers, including Padma Shri and National Award-winning artisans, renowned designers, contemporary brands, brand figureheads, thought leaders and critics are active participants. Significantly, it is not just an exhibition. Equal stress is being laid on strengthening the purchase of these traditional crafts by bringing together craftspeople and contemporary makers on one platform.

"The idea behind organising ICW is to not just showcase our traditional arts and crafts but also get craftsmen connected to the open market, companies and buyers which will help them sustain their life. It is an open event, not restricted to any particular set of buyers," says Iti Tyagi, founder, India Craft Week, adding that the ICW is trying to break the myth that the crafts industry is commercially inactive.

"Apart from individual buyers and companies visiting the event, we also have many e-commerce platforms who connect with craftsmen," says Tyagi, adding, "We are very excited as with more number of craftsmen and brands participating this time, it is larger than the last time."

Tyagi travels all over India to choose craftsmen; she also keeps an eagle eye on artisans when she visits other fairs and workshops. "Like during a workshop at MSU, Baroda, I met this craftsman who makes beautiful Kachchi shawls and invited him," she says.

Tyagi selects craftsmen based on their finesse and the awards and recognition they have achieved. "Since we do not charge them anything, rather give them free spaces and take care of their food and lodgings, we are very careful of who we pick. But we also ensure that rare crafts forms on the verge of extinction also get a mileage," she says. 

Other programmes here include films produced by Muzaffar Ali on various craft forms, symposiums and talks by designers, filmmakers and leading names in the music industry. "Four workshops will be held daily. We have also invited folk dancers," says Tyagi.

Notable participants

Majid Ahmad Mir from Kashmir (pashmina calligraphy through weaving), Leather puppetry, Shilp Guru Lalita Vakil (known for Chamba Rumaal Embroidery), Mahamaya Sikdar (who does exceptional Kantha embroidery), National Awardee Kalyan Joshi (Phad Paintings), Shakir Ali (Miniature Paintings)and Master Simran Harika (Phulkari).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crafts village GMR Aerocity India Crafts Week ICW 2019 Delhi crafts workshop
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp