Over 50,000 free sewer connections sought from Delhi Jal Board

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Delhi government announced provision of free sewer connections to households, the Delhi Jal Board has received more than 50,000 applications from residents of unauthorised villages, according to an official.

"Our target is to reach out to 2.34 lakh consumers in more than 700 colonies where sewer lines have been laid. Soon after the announcement by the chief minister last month, applications have started flowing in and connections are already being provided," the official said.

The official stated that to reach out to more people, the DJB had started a mega campaign. "As part of promotion, we are organising camps in colonies from where the residents can collect the application form for the connection. We are also trying to update residents on the need for having the sewer connection. Apart from this, newspaper advertisements and announcements on loudspeakers have also started," the official said.

As per the Delhi Jal Board’s data, around 2,34,000 households in Delhi have not installed sewer connections in areas where sewer lines have been laid. Under the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana, the residents can apply for sewer connection until the last day of March 2020. Under the scheme, residents need not pay any development charges, connection charges, or even road-cutting charges, and the state government will bear the cost.

Earlier, a consumer with a plot of 200 square metres had to shell out nearly Rs 1.14 lakh for new water and sewer connections. For a 300 square metre plot, an applicant had to pay nearly Rs 1.24 lakh. After the revision of rates, one has to pay Rs 19,350 for a 25 square metre plot, Rs 21,850 for a 50 square metre one, Rs 24,350 for a 75 square metre one, and Rs 26,850 for a 100 square metre one.