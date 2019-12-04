Home Cities Delhi

Those skipping exams will lose their studentship: JNU admin warns protesting pupils

The JNUSU, which has been protesting for over a month against the proposed hike in hostel fee, said at least 17 centres have held meetings and supported the call for the boycott of semester exams.

Published: 04th December 2019 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Mondays police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi . (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union is planning to boycott the semester examinations scheduled from December 12 to protest against the hostel fee hike, with the JNU on Tuesday saying that students not appearing in the exams will lose their studentship.

In a circular issued here, the university cautioned the students "about the consequences of completing academic assignments and tests, including end-semester examinations, as per the relevant academic ordinances and rules".

Students not appearing in the examinations will lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances, the university said.

"Such students will be ineligible to register in the next semester and hence will cease to be the bonafide students of the university," the circular read.

ALSO READ | Protest over high cost of learning spreads from JNU to neighbouring IIMC

"This is also to remind the research scholars that the M. Phil students who fail to secure a CGPA of 5.00 on completion of course work at the end of 2nd semester will find their names automatically removed from the roll list of the university," it stated.

The JNUSU, which has been protesting for over a month against the proposed hike in hostel fee, said at least 17 centres have held meetings and supported the call for the boycott of semester exams.

In its circular, the university said the last date for submission of M.

Phil, dissertation/PhD thesis in the schools/centres and forwarding the same to Evaluation Branch is December 31 for the Monsoon Semester.

"This needs to be noted that the University academic calendar has been approved by the Academic Council and the Executive Council and is required to be followed strictly," the circular read.

