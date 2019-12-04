Home Cities Delhi

Touting state government’s work, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP will return to power

Assembly passes Bill for setting up skills university; CM claims Delhi government’s schemes have changed nature of political discourse in the country

Published: 04th December 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party would win the upcoming Assembly elections and return to power. 

"We will come again with more power. Our MLAs have worked hard for the past five years and we are confident of coming back," Kejriwal said during discussion on the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill.  As this was probably the last Assembly session of his government, the CM was in a light mood. "Maybe this time we will get the remaining four (seats) also," he said with a smile. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia introduced the Bill in the assembly. "A big dream comes true. Nearly half of the population in India is under 25. They should get dignified and quality education as their right. This university will create not only job seekers but also job givers. The university will facilitate a high-end interface with the industry. Once it becomes full-fledged, this university will produce 1 lakh graduates every year," Sisodia said.  

The chief minister stated that work done in Delhi, such as provision of free water, free electricity, basic facilities in unauthorized colonies and novel initiatives like Mohalla Clinics had “changed the nature and direction of the political discourse in the country”.   

Opposition MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa however, pointed out that "this is all marketing gimmick of the current government as there are no details about where, when and how the so-called Skill University will be set up".

According to the government, this university will emulate highly successful models in Australia, Germany, Finland and Brazil. The syllabus, lab infrastructure and human resources will be continuously upgraded to match the requirements of the job market. The university will facilitate a high-end interface with the industry. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party 2020 Delhi elections Delhi Assembly polls Manjinder Singh Sirsa
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp