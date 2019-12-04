Touting state government’s work, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP will return to power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party would win the upcoming Assembly elections and return to power.

"We will come again with more power. Our MLAs have worked hard for the past five years and we are confident of coming back," Kejriwal said during discussion on the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill. As this was probably the last Assembly session of his government, the CM was in a light mood. "Maybe this time we will get the remaining four (seats) also," he said with a smile.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia introduced the Bill in the assembly. "A big dream comes true. Nearly half of the population in India is under 25. They should get dignified and quality education as their right. This university will create not only job seekers but also job givers. The university will facilitate a high-end interface with the industry. Once it becomes full-fledged, this university will produce 1 lakh graduates every year," Sisodia said.

The chief minister stated that work done in Delhi, such as provision of free water, free electricity, basic facilities in unauthorized colonies and novel initiatives like Mohalla Clinics had “changed the nature and direction of the political discourse in the country”.

Opposition MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa however, pointed out that "this is all marketing gimmick of the current government as there are no details about where, when and how the so-called Skill University will be set up".

According to the government, this university will emulate highly successful models in Australia, Germany, Finland and Brazil. The syllabus, lab infrastructure and human resources will be continuously upgraded to match the requirements of the job market. The university will facilitate a high-end interface with the industry.