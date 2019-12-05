Home Cities Delhi

500 artists in the heart of the capital

Classical violinist and music composer Sharat Chandra Srivastava, too, feels that such platforms provide the much-needed encouragement to the students pursuing classical music.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With the onset of winter, every year Delhi witnesses a busy cultural calendar and currently the capital is enjoying the Youth Festival, a six-day long extravaganza of music, dance, art, street plays and more. Organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad and Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, Delhi Government in collaboration with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the ninth edition of the festival is taking place at Central Park, in the heart of the city.

From Bharatanatyam performance by the disciples of Jayalakshmi Eshwar to street play by Artwork Theatre Studio, the festival has more than 500 artists showcasing their creativity.

Moving forward, Delhi-based Rock N Raaga band will be performing today. Having been busy preparing for this show, Shravan Kumar, the guitarist and manager of the band professes how excited they are. “We will be performing on the same stage that our mentors have performed, so the level of enthusiasm is definitely high.”

The basic genre of the band is Hindi Rock fusion by reviving the old classic music and making it contemporary. “Our music is an ensemble of jazz, metal and rock with the music of the ’70s, making it more appealing for the youth. It is an honest attempt to introduce the golden pieces of Indian music,” says Kumar, who is glad to see such platforms being created for the artists, something that was rare when they started in 2013.

Classical violinist and music composer Sharat Chandra Srivastava, too, feels that such platforms provide the much-needed encouragement to the students pursuing classical music. The last day of the festival has a violin ensemble by Srivastava’s disciples.

Talking about the performance, he says, “It’s a very special concert as it marks the death anniversary of my grandfather and guru Joi Srivastava. My students will be paying tribute to him and thus, the concert is called The Legacy of Pandit Joi Srivastava. Another special feature is that my son Raghav Chandra will be playing a classical piece followed by the orchestra composed by my grandfather in the early 60s by my students.”

Apart, from this, the final days of the festival will have cultural performances by Prayas Juvenile Aid Center Society (JAC), Odissi performances by Madhumita Raut and street plays by Prasoon Narayan and group. The festival also has a fine art section, Kala Mela, offering a platform for upcoming artists by conducting on the spot painting competition today with the theme Delhi- Through the eyes of youth artists. The winners will be honoured with a cash prize and the selected art pieces will be exhibited on the last of the festival during the art exhibition.
Till: December 6, 6:00 pm
AT: Central Park, CP

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp