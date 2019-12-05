Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Saket plagued by vendors, trash

The upmarket locality in South Delhi is struggling to control the growing encroachments and garbage menace

Published: 05th December 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

The fountain inside PVR Anupam is filled with discarded food packagin (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Known for Select City Walk, one of the biggest shopping malls in the city, the South
Delhi residential colony of Saket has for long been battling poor garbage disposal and street encroachments. Outside the Vidya Niketan School, near the Saket Metro station, a garbage dump surrounded by a number of street vendors has become a major problem for the residents of D Block.
According to WC Chhabra, President Emeritus, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) D Block, the authorities have failed to address this issue.

Chhabra complained that although the RWA and the school demanded the relocation of the garbage dump, no action has been taken and the dump is seldom cleaned and improperly maintained.

“We have been writing to the public grievance commission repeatedly since 2011. We were told efficient garbage composting will be taken up but nothing has happened yet. The school has now taken up cleaning on their own. Sometimes, when we complain, the authorities take up the matter only to drop it a few days later,” Chhabra told The Morning Standard.

With most streets lined with vendors, residents believe that  the crowds gathered around the stalls regularly slow down the traffic in the area.“Traffic jams are common near the PVR Anupam side of the locality. The encroachments are endangering the lives of the pedestrians as well as drivers. Traffic management is an issue we have raised with the authorities concerned multiple times but only empty promises are made,” lamented Retd Colonel Khanna, another resident of the area.

Chhabra also pointed to the dilapidated condition of a nearby fountain, which was constructed for beautification inside PVR Anupam, one of the landmarks of the upmarket residential locality.  
Kishanwati, the area’s councillor, explained that she had tried to beautify the fountain in the past but was unable to do so due to the non-cooperation of one of the area’s RWAs.

“I tried to refill the fountain with mud to grow flowering plants inside and got the two RWAs on board. However, one of them backed out and opposed our efforts. I can help change things but without public cooperation, it is not possible,” she added.

Sunil Tandon, a senior resident spoke in a stiff tone against the stray animal menace in the locality. Kishanwati, however, said that she is helpless when it came to the stray animals issue. “I understand that this is a huge problem for the residents but the civic bodies need to take care of it and they lack a proper program to tackle the problem,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
garbage disposal Delhi garbage street vendors Delhi street vendors
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp