Despite MHRD assurance on talks, DU teachers continue protest

Earlier in the day DUTA and Delhi University administration held a six-hour meeting to reach a solution which though could not satisfy the agitating teachers.

Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association DUTA protest outside VC's office demanding withdrawal of the circular mandating appointment of guest teachers in New Delhi Thursday

Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association DUTA protest outside VC's office demanding withdrawal of the circular mandating appointment of guest teachers in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Despite assurance by Ministry of Human Resource Development to hold talks, the agitating professors and teachers of Delhi University remained stationed outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, while security at the protest site was also beefed up on Thursday.

"We are here because the gate (V-C office gate) which was always open has been shut for teachers for very long time and we want it to be opened again," Delhi University Teachers' Association president Rajib Ray said.

During the protest some instances of minor scuffles were also reported as protesters tried entering the building while police and security forces pushed them back.

Earlier in the day DUTA and Delhi University administration held a six-hour meeting to reach a solution which though could not satisfy the agitating teachers.

"When you bring nothing on the table and ask us to go back, you cannot expect a solution to the issue," Ray said.

He added that the teachers are now waiting for the MHRD who they think might help them in the matter.

Earlier following a day-long massive protest against non-payment of salaries for several months of hundreds of Delhi University teachers, the MHRD officials decided to intervene in the matter and hold talks with the DUTA in evening to resolve the issue.

DUTA along with hundreds of professors and ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University have been demanding appointment, absorption and promotions of ad-hoc teachers along with payment of arrears.

"DUTA officials have been called in MHRD at 4 pm today so that matter can be resolved," Rajesh Jha, who is professor in the varsity and is also leading the agitation along with DUTA, told IANS.

The move by MHRD comes after hundreds of teachers broke into Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi's office on Wednesday night and raised slogans against New Education Policy and the administration of Delhi University.

During this protest, teachers painted walls of V-C's office with graffiti, broke iron gates outside his office and the council hall, both of which are housed in Delhi University's north campus.

Rajesh Jha, said the teachers resolved to resist and thwart "the destructive design" of the university administration led by Vice-Chancellor Tyagi.

Through the August 28 letter, the university administration replaced 5,000 teachers without any amendment to the University EC resolution of 2007.

Jha claimed due to this letter teachers had been deprived of salaries for several months. "The teachers have worked for months without salary because no one expected this letter to drop in and take away their jobs," Jha said.

Jha said the 2007 resolution had considered ad hoc services as integral part of teaching learning process of the university.

Rasal Singh, who is associated with the National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF), said, "There should be justice with teachers. Their demands are justified. There have be no appointments and promotions for the last one decade."

The strike might affect the ongoing examinations as the DUTA has also urged teachers to stay away from exam duties.

The DUTA has also written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on Tuesday to intervene to end the crisis created by the August 28 letter.

It also urged teachers to stay away from invigilation, evaluation and any other official duties.

