Dr. Rajendra Prasad remains a source of Inspiration: Naidu

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the country’s first president, was commemorated on his 135th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Published: 05th December 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking at a function, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called him a "true patriot", who was a "firm believer in the ethos of democracy and equality".

ALSO READ | PM Modi pays tribute to Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary

A leader who embodied Gandhian principles, Prasad’s simplicity and humility made him a leader of the masses, Naidu said. “The crucial role played by him in India’s struggle for independence and, subsequently, in drafting the Constitution, will always remain a source of great inspiration for our citizens. His life and ideals will keep guiding our nation’s journey forward,” he said.

Also present at the event were Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Giriraj Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Singh Patel, Nityanand Rai, apart from several MPs. The event was organised by India Positive, an organisation promoting the principles espoused by Prasad and the views he articulated.

