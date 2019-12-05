DU teachers protest appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Delhi University teachers from different political wings, gathered outside the Vice Chancellor’s office, broke its gates, and painted walls, while protesting for the absorption of ad hoc teachers and promotions of the rest.

The protest that was on till evening was expected to go on overnight, Delhi University Teachers’ Association President Rajib Ray said, adding they would not move till the VC heard their demands.

The call for an indefinite strike was given by DUTA-led by Left-backed Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), and received support from Congress-backed Academics For Action and Development (AAD) and right-wing outfit National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF).AAD’s Rajesh Jha said that the teachers resolved to resist and thwart “the destructive design” of the university administration led by Yogesh Tyagi.

According to the August 28 letter, 5,000 teachers were replaced without any amendment in University EC resolution of 2007.Rasal Singh, who is associated with NDTF, said: “The demands of the teachers of the university are justified. The appointments and promotions have not been held for the last one decade.”

After JNU, IIMC and AIIMS protest fee hike

The protest against high cost of education spread from Jawaharlal Nehru University to the neighbouring Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Tuesday, where students agitated against the “unaffordable” fee structure, claiming the IIMC administration has turned a “blind eye” to their issues. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday warned the institute’s administration against hiking the tuition fee and raising user charges for patients. RDA president Amarinder Singh Malhi also said any compromise on these two issues will not be allowed.