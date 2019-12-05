Home Cities Delhi

JNUTA writes to both Houses to end fee crisis

Earlier in the day, the JNUTA organised a one-day hunger strike and dharna at varsity to highlight the concerns about the crisis

Published: 05th December 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

JNU students and All india students association shouting slogans during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi on Saturday.

JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association on Wednesday submitted letters to the Parliament highlighting the ongoing crisis in the university and requested for a speedy and just resolution from MHRD.

ALSO READ | JNU administration appeals to agitating students to call off strike against fee hike

In letters sent to both the Houses in the Parliament, JNUTA spoke about the ongoing crisis at the varsity.
On October 28, the JNU Administration manipulated a supposed decision of the Inter Halls Administration (IHA) Committee to amend the Hostel Manual and exorbitantly increase the charges levied on students...The decision and the manner of its implementation naturally created outrage among the students and they immediately voiced their protest.

“As the University is a public institution created by an Act of parliament, we appeal to you to use your position in all ways possible to urge the MHRD to perform its duty for finding a speedy and just resolution of an extremely grave situation, “ they said in the letter.

ALSO READ | Government asks for additional input before deciding on JNU panel report

Earlier in the day, the JNUTA organised a one-day hunger strike and dharna at JNU to highlight the concerns about the crisis.

A book sharing desk was organised to protest against the “commodification and commercialisation” of education.

The teachers brought books with them to share them with students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUTA Jawaharlal Nehru University MHRD JNU fee hike Parliament
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp