JNUTA writes to both Houses to end fee crisis

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association on Wednesday submitted letters to the Parliament highlighting the ongoing crisis in the university and requested for a speedy and just resolution from MHRD.

In letters sent to both the Houses in the Parliament, JNUTA spoke about the ongoing crisis at the varsity.

On October 28, the JNU Administration manipulated a supposed decision of the Inter Halls Administration (IHA) Committee to amend the Hostel Manual and exorbitantly increase the charges levied on students...The decision and the manner of its implementation naturally created outrage among the students and they immediately voiced their protest.

“As the University is a public institution created by an Act of parliament, we appeal to you to use your position in all ways possible to urge the MHRD to perform its duty for finding a speedy and just resolution of an extremely grave situation, “ they said in the letter.

Earlier in the day, the JNUTA organised a one-day hunger strike and dharna at JNU to highlight the concerns about the crisis.

A book sharing desk was organised to protest against the “commodification and commercialisation” of education.

The teachers brought books with them to share them with students.