Soon, SMDC licences for mobile towers on wheels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday introduced a policy by virtue of which licences will be granted to telecom service providers for installing mobile towers on wheels in areas within its jurisdiction.

As part of this policy, any new or existing telecom company or service provider, having valid licences from the department of telecommunications of the Centre, can apply for a licence for setting up Cell On Wheels (COW) within the jurisdiction of SDMC on a monthly rental basis.

As per the policy, the telecom providers will be charged a one-time, non-refundable administrative charge to tune of R10,000, per COW. The monthly rental charges will be R339 per sq.ft. It has also been decided that the maximum duration for setting up of COW will be three years and minimum will be three months.

“Under this policy, existing COWs have 30 days’ time to get regularised, for which the telecom providers would have to pay the arrears from the date they were installed, with penalty as 25% over and above monthly rental charges, if any. If any COW is installed without permission after 30 days post the implementation of the policy, it will be regularised only after the payment of a penalty,” said SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.