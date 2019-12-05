Home Cities Delhi

Two-night fest for women to reclaim streets

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the programme is to celebrate womanhood so that women should feel free and safe in the streets even in the night.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Women participate in a peaceful demonstration during Delhi Commission for DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's hunger strike (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote safe public spaces in the national capital for women, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is hosting a two-day street event at newly pedestrianised market Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.

Titled ‘Girls Step out at Night’, the programme is supported by Delhi Police, Raahgiri Foundation, Safetipin, Jagori, Centre for Green Mobility, UN Women along with North MCD. Starting from 7 pm till 11 pm, the event will be held on December 5 and 6. According to the North MCD Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh zone Akriti Sagar, the programme will see a series of events which are aimed
at boosting women’s safety at night.

“We started conceptualising the whole event a month back. We are happy that the North MCD with help of other partners has succeeded in organising the programme. The festival will include activities such as performances by local pop groups, stand up comedians, Zumba workout sessions, movie screenings and free health check-ups for women,” Akriti told this newspaper.

The Deputy Commissioner also noted that women achievers and motivational speakers have also been invited for the programme who will share their inspiring stories.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the programme is to celebrate womanhood so that women should feel free and safe in the streets even in the night.“This festivity is to celebrate pedestrianisation of Ajmal Khan Road. Anyone can walk on the street at night. To make it more attractive streets have been painted, golf carts are in service for the commuters to the area. Further wall painting and sketching competitions are also in the activities during two day festival,” Joshi noted.

‘Want women to enjoy without any fear’
Shopkeepers have informally said that women would get discount on purchases made during the festival. We hope women will come out and enjoy open streets with ease and without any fear, said Karol Bagh Zone’s Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karol Bagh Delhi Police Girls Step out at Night Raahgiri Foundation Women safety Delhi women Crimes against women
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp