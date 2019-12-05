Two-night fest for women to reclaim streets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote safe public spaces in the national capital for women, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is hosting a two-day street event at newly pedestrianised market Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.

Titled ‘Girls Step out at Night’, the programme is supported by Delhi Police, Raahgiri Foundation, Safetipin, Jagori, Centre for Green Mobility, UN Women along with North MCD. Starting from 7 pm till 11 pm, the event will be held on December 5 and 6. According to the North MCD Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh zone Akriti Sagar, the programme will see a series of events which are aimed

at boosting women’s safety at night.

“We started conceptualising the whole event a month back. We are happy that the North MCD with help of other partners has succeeded in organising the programme. The festival will include activities such as performances by local pop groups, stand up comedians, Zumba workout sessions, movie screenings and free health check-ups for women,” Akriti told this newspaper.

The Deputy Commissioner also noted that women achievers and motivational speakers have also been invited for the programme who will share their inspiring stories.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the programme is to celebrate womanhood so that women should feel free and safe in the streets even in the night.“This festivity is to celebrate pedestrianisation of Ajmal Khan Road. Anyone can walk on the street at night. To make it more attractive streets have been painted, golf carts are in service for the commuters to the area. Further wall painting and sketching competitions are also in the activities during two day festival,” Joshi noted.

‘Want women to enjoy without any fear’

Shopkeepers have informally said that women would get discount on purchases made during the festival. We hope women will come out and enjoy open streets with ease and without any fear, said Karol Bagh Zone’s Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar.