Auto driver held for molesting 22-year-old in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. Bhanu, the 45-year-old auto driver who had fled with the woman’s mobile phone, has been arrested, police said, adding that the incident took place on December 2.

The woman, a resident of northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri, said that around 10 pm, she hired an auto-rickshaw from Rajendra Place. On the way, the driver stopped the auto at an isolated location and tried to molest her. When the woman resisted, the driver fled with her mobile phone.

The victim reported the matter to the police and a case was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. Both the auto and the victim’s mobile phone have been recovered, she added.

With PTI inputs