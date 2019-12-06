For pets living the high life

By Express News Service

Good news for brand-conscious pet parents who want even their pet/s to flaunt high-end designer clothes and accessories like them. While pet accessories by the likes of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren might be out of your budget, drop in at any of the 28 Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) stores in India or check their website. The newly-launched Shivan & Narresh X Huft collection has a range of collars, leashes, harnesses, teepees, beds, bowls, bandanas, mats and jackets for your pets.

The trio promises that using these will make your pet’s life comfortable and conducive to its peculiar mannerisms. “It was our mutual love and affection for dogs that resulted in this collection,” says HUFT founder Rashi Sanon Narang, informing how it was a chance meeting with beachwear designer duo Shivan & Narresh that set the ball rolling. “We were talking about our mutual love for dogs when they told me about their adopted dog and how they design clothes and other items for him. At that time I too was creating accessories for my two dogs as I didn’t like the stuff available in the market,” she says.

“We then decided to create a co-branded range – with products that would bring about their sense of unique design in a more functional pets-wear format,” says Narang, who founded HUFT in 2008 to provide amenities and utility items to pets that were not easily accessible then. “The new collection is dedicated to all furry friends who display unconditional affection and loyalty, and are a part of our family,” she adds.

“Our journey actually started three years back when my sister rescued an Indie dog from a railway station and adopted him. We were making leashes and collars for him at our factory. So, collaborating with HUFT was a natural progression to extend this fondness for all the pets,” says Narresh Kukreja, Creative Director, Shivan & Narresh.

“Unlike other pet accessories, most of which are utilitarian, we focus on premium products which are more design-centric. We have created these products with love and care. Working with such talented designers opened our minds to a completely new creative world,” says Narang, adding that HUFT, a go-to brand for all pet needs, stocks quality products ranging from treats and toys to novelty items like orthopedic beds and organic supplements. A lot of R&D went into the making of these product s, informs Narresh.

HUFT Founder Rashi Sanon Narang

“We worked more on the functional side of the products. A lot of brainstorming was done over colours and prints and how best can we make them look cool and niche without losing their functionality,” shares Narang, adding a special emphasis was laid on using happy and bright colours for making clothes and accessories to show the joy pets bring into our life.

“The bedding, however, is kept in neutral shades that blend with room furniture,” she says. Narresh points how vegan leather (PU) is used for leashes and nylon for straps and harnesses. They don’t use lead paints or any material that could harm the pet. “The whole idea is if you live a designer lifestyle your dog should too. We have used signature Shivan & Narresh studs in belts and leashes. So when a dog/cat is walking on the road you know it is a Shivan & Narresh dog or cat,” he smiles.

As expected, pet parents have lapped up these accessories. “So much so that we are running short of items to supply,” says an elated Narang, adding that maximum demand has come from Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai. “But other cities are doing well too. Early next year we will be launching in Tier 11 cities as well,” she says. HUFT Foundation will use part of the proceeds to raise awareness about Adopt Don’t Shop, an initiative that pushes the idea of adopting stray dogs rather than shopping designer breeds. “Indian dogs are more suited to our climate and live longer than foreign breeds. Its time they get precedence over foreign breeds,” says Narresh.