Ahead of Delhi elections, BJP focuses on in-charges of frontal outfits

On Friday, an orientation workshop of media in-charges of 70 constituencies was held at the Delhi BJP headquarters.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For synchronised ‘ground activities’ in the Delhi elections and reaching out to individuals, the BJP has decided to appoint in-charge of its frontal departments in all 70 Assembly constituencies.   

BJP vice-president and in-charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju said the move is to mobilise grassroots workers and to ensure better management and coordination among them.

“Considering the approaching polls, the state level division of work is being replicated at Assembly level. Each constituency will have a separate in-charge of cells such as campaign and publicity, social media or intellectual, student, and women wing. The process of the appointment has begun and meetings are being convened,” Jaju said. 

He further stated that the party had already started an outreach programme in every Assembly segment.

“As a part of the outreach campaign, we are directly approaching each voter in every booth with a special focus on 50 lakh electoral population in 1,731 unauthorised colonies. We are collecting their signatures to let PM Narendra Modi know that they are happy with his decision of granting property ownership rights. The signatures will be handed over to the PM at a huge rally proposed in Ram Lila Maidan on December 22.”

On Friday, an orientation workshop of media in-charges of 70 constituencies was held at the Delhi BJP headquarters. Neelkant Bakshi, head, media relations of Delhi BJP, said that the appointment of in-charges would facilitate two-way communication between grassroots workers and the central bodies at the state level.

“They will be all eyes and ears. They will collect feedback from the ground and convey them to the state leadership. Similarly, instructions from the top leadership will go down to each level through them. Dedicated in-charges of party’s unit will also help us to understand real issues at the ground,” he said.

The party is also approaching its senior and experienced leaders such as former MPs, MLAs and councillors, and handing over different responsibilities to run a comprehensive election campaign.  

