Home Cities Delhi

Daly College ex-principal dies, alumni remember him fondly

A biography of Dutt titled My princely colleges describes his difficult journey to the top after his father’s death.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

H L Dutt

H L Dutt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: H L Dutt, a renowned educationist, author and principal of top residential schools in India, including the Daly College, Indore, passed away in Gurugram on Friday after a prolonged illness.
In a tweet, the school mourned the “sad demise of its former principal” and said, “Dutt will always be remembered for his dynamic style and suave disposition.”

Dutt was the principal of the Daly College from 1979 to 1983, including when the school celebrated its centenary in 1982. He was also the principal of Mayo College in Ajmer, Colvin Taluqdar College in Lucknow and the Hyderabad Public School.

The Daly College expanded and modernised many of its infrastructure facilities during his tenure, adding new academic blocks, the current dining hall and library.

In a condolence message, the Old Dalians Association said it was “deeply saddened by (the) demise of Harkishanlal Dutt, former principal and an eminent educationist.”

“A momentous journey comes to an end. He was the centenary year principal whom all the people loved from the bottom of their hearts,” the association added.

A biography of Dutt titled My princely colleges describes his difficult journey to the top after his father’s death. “After his father’s untimely death, Dutt’s mother told him that as the eldest son it was his duty to look after the family—his sister, four brothers and mother,” it said. “For the first time, he faced reality, wept tears and began to plan the future. Income had dried up and they had to make do with his father’s gratuity and some savings. Life was stark, life was real and ominous,” the book said. “He was an educationist and a visionary with modern ideas,” said Jogesh Jerath, a former student of the 1980 batch.

Ashutosh Varma of the same batch credited Dutt for topping the National Defence Academy entrance examination.“I remember that after we cleared the exam and before going for the SSB interview, he called all of us and told us how to face the interview. The tips he gave really helped. The fact that I managed to do well is all because of him,” said Varma, who later joined the Indian Air Force.

“An era has ended. If you close your eyes and imagine a teacher, then his image comes to mind,” said Atul Mehrotra, a former student of Colvin Taluqdar College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daly College Delhi H L Dutt
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp