Delhi University Teachers’ Association to continue indefinite strike

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) decided on Friday to continue its indefinite strike demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers, even as the university appealed them to end their agitation.

On Friday, DUTA held a meeting and it was decided since their primary demand of UGC regulation for the one-time absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers still remains unfulfilled, the agitation would continue.

Issues pertaining to ad hoc teachers and other matters related to Delhi University requiring immediate resolution were discussed on December 5 with the vice-chancellor in the presence of the chairman and the secretary of the University Grants Commission and senior officers of MHRD and UGC.

After the discussions with the representatives of the teacher association, the MHRD decided that UGC regulations on the minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education may be amended.

According to the records of the meeting, “provided that the faculty appointed and working on ad hoc/temporary/contract basis and meeting the eligibility criteria shall be shortlisted for interview in the respective university and/or its colleges.”

Academic Council member Rasal Singh welcomed the MHRD’s announcement and said “it will ensure that all ad hoc teachers will be retained till permanent recruitment is done. Moreover, it will ensure promotion with counting of ad hoc service to 3,000 teachers. The MHRD has directed the university in clear terms to do appointments and promotions in a time-bound manner.”