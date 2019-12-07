Home Cities Delhi

IYC wants Nirbhaya convicts executed

The mother of Nirbhaya appealed to the authorities not to punish the policemen involved in the encounter.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of an IT company hold placards lauding Hyderabad Police after four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian were killed in a shootout near Hyderabad, at Jantar Mantar on Friday. (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday demanded that the death sentence awarded to the convicts in the Nirbhaya case be carried out. The IYC members gathered in Connaught Place hours after the four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

They carried placards with messages like “We did not vote for rapists or those who support rape”, and “She could be your daughter, your sister, your wife; wake up before it’s too late.”The news of the killing of the accused in the Hyderabad case was welcomed by the father of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gang-raped in Delhi in December 2012.

Had the police not acted promptly and shot the accused, they would have fled and might not have been caught again, he said.

“The escape would also have raised questions on the efficiency of the police,” he said.
The father of the paramedic student said they had been waiting for justice for seven years now.
“The family of the Hyderabad doctor will not have to wait for seven years for justice like us. We can understand the pain of her parents. At least, they got justice early,” he said.

The mother of Nirbhaya appealed to the authorities not to punish the policemen involved in the encounter.
Nirbhaya’s grandfather also welcomed the step, saying actions like these will deter those involved in heinous crimes. He said that his family has heaved a sigh of relief after the encounter.

With PTI inputs

