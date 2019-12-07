Metros need to bring down water, energy consumption: DMRC MD Mangu Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the urgent need for attention towards the challenges being faced in conservation of natural resources, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) held deliberations on the fourth edition of National Conference on Green Metro Systems.

The conference on Friday had three technical sessions highlighting the urgent need for attention towards the challenges being faced for natural resources conservation. One session each was held on water management, waste management and energy efficiency measures.

At the conference on green metro systems, DMRC managing director Mangu Singh stressed the need and importance to conserve environment for presenting a better world to the future generation.

“Transport sector is one of the major energy consumers, and, thus, has a major stake in carbon emissions. Hence, it is the need of the hour for all the metro organisations to lead from the front in bringing down energy and water consumption,” he said. “They should explore new innovative ways to optimise resources and strive towards updation of the efficiency measures taken earlier and move towards more and more efficient systems.”

Singh applauded the concerted efforts of IGBC and DMRC in spearheading the Green Metro Movement in the country.