Senior citizen kills wife and daughter-in-law in Delhi

Satish Chaudhary, a retired teacher, was arrested for killing his wife and daughter-in-law on suspicion that the two were having extra marital affairs.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AROUND 5.30 am on Friday, Saurabh Chaudhary, 30, was woken up by his mother, who entered his room with stab injuries in the abdomen. When told by his mother Snehlata that his father had tried to kill her, he went to check on him. Saurabh found his 64-year-old father trying to kill his sister-in-law Pragya, 35. He tried to save his elder brother’s wife but failed.

Later, Saurabh took Pragya and her children—a five-year-old girl and a year-old son—out of the room and confined his father in there. The injured women were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

The incident occurred in Rohini. Satish Chaudhary, a retired teacher, was arrested for killing his wife and daughter-in-law on suspicion that the two were having extramarital affairs.

