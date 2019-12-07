Some worried students want impasse to end: JNU officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday evening shared messages, which it claimed were conveyed to them by the students of the university who want the agitation to end.

The administration did not mention the name of the students, but it claimed that the messages are coming from students who are “worried about their future”.

“Administration has been receiving messages from students who are worried about their future and are sincerely interested in continuing their academic activities and writing the End Semester examinations,” read a statement signed by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

In the statement, the administration urged students not to fall in the “misleading boycott calls”. “Since the Schools and Centres will make every effort to conduct the end semester examinations, students are advised not to fall prey to the misleading boycott calls given by some agitating students,” the statement added.

On Wednesday night, the JNUSU announced to boycott academic activities until its demands of complete rollback of the proposed hike in hostel charges, withdrawal of hostel draft manual and resignation are not accepted by the varsity.

On Thursday, a resolution circulated by the JNUSU stated that the University General Body meeting (UGBM) has resolved to continue the struggle against Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) manual by boycotting all academic activities, including examinations. “The UGBM resolves to identify 36-day massive struggle against the IHA manual through complete non-cooperation with the JNU administration and complete academic shutdown.”

The JNUSU urged the MHRD to remove the Vice-Chancellor and accused him of “destroying the ethos of JNU” and his “lack of competency to deal with the matter of acute crisis at the university.” Agency inputs