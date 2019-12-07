Home Cities Delhi

Some worried students want impasse to end: JNU officials

In a statement, the administration urged students not to fall in the 'misleading boycott calls.'

Published: 07th December 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (File |EPS)

JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday evening shared messages, which it claimed were conveyed to them by the students of the university who want the agitation to end.
The administration did not mention the name of the students, but it claimed that the messages are coming from students who are “worried about their future”.

“Administration has been receiving messages from students who are worried about their future and are sincerely interested in continuing their academic activities and writing the End Semester examinations,” read a statement signed by JNU  Registrar Pramod Kumar.

In the statement, the administration urged students not to fall in the “misleading boycott calls”. “Since the Schools and Centres will make every effort to conduct the end semester examinations, students are advised not to fall prey to the misleading boycott calls given by some agitating students,” the statement added.

On Wednesday night, the JNUSU announced to boycott academic activities until its demands of complete rollback of the proposed hike in hostel charges, withdrawal of hostel draft manual and resignation are not accepted by the varsity.

On Thursday, a resolution circulated by the JNUSU stated that the University General Body meeting (UGBM) has resolved to continue the struggle against Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) manual by boycotting all academic activities, including examinations. “The UGBM resolves to identify 36-day massive struggle against the IHA manual through complete non-cooperation with the JNU administration and complete academic shutdown.”

The JNUSU urged the MHRD to remove the Vice-Chancellor and accused him of “destroying the ethos of JNU” and his “lack of competency to deal with the matter of acute crisis at the university.” Agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU protests JNU fee hike hostel fee hike
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp