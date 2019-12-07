Home Cities Delhi

‘We hold the mic and share an equal space’

A number of people reached out to the author after reading his book.

Published: 07th December 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sharif D Rangnekar

Sharif D Rangnekar

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

“The Rainbow Lit Fest is an amalgamation of different forms of expression, which goes beyond binaries and brings together different identities and sections of society,” says festival director Sharif D Rangnekar in a conversation with The Morning Standard about the queer and inclusive fest starting today in Delhi.

Rangnekar says that there are over 70 exponents of prose, poetry, art, music, dance and cinema coming together over two days, which itself reflects our times and the desire within the community, as well as outside, to sit together and share experiences and thoughts. “From what we know, some of the audience is keen to attend the four Spotlight On History sessions we have where we cover the first Pride (March) ever with the three co-organisers, the first gay film in India, made by the late Riyadh Wadia and the battle against Section 377 starting from the year 2001,” says Rangnekar.

He mentions various highlights of the two-day event, “The Mushaira, curated by Azhar Iqbal and chaired by Pervaiz Alam is an attractive session. Or, for that matter, discussions on erotica, sex work or religion and homosexuality. In fact, Devdutt Pattanaik’s keynote is on What Ram has to say to queer people in India.”

The fest was conceived while Rangnekar was in the middle of a conversation with publishing veteran Dibakar Ghosh, as they searched for international literature festivals that were queer-centric, or part of larger alliances where queerness had a visible presence. “We found hardly one or two of relevance and stature. This is when Dibakar felt I should put together one. He linked it with the fact that I curated events where expression was key be it through music, arts or talk under the platform Embrace: Music Justice Arts. What he also knew is that I was in the midst of depression and needed to re-focus my life, and I realise now that there was no better way than serving my community.”

According to him, the thought though lies in the sub-text –  Queer & Inclusive. “We hold the mic, we invite others, we bring things together, sharing a space with a clear sense of equity and equality.”

Rangnekar has also written a memoir earlier this year, titled Straight To Normal – My Life As A Gay Man. He says he wanted to write this book in 2013 and had even signed a contract but at that time but he was scared that it would expose his mother and family. “Also, in December 2013 the Supreme court had overturned the 2009 Delhi High Court order, which effectively decriminalised us. So, I was definitely not going to attempt the book at that time.”

But in 2018, life took a different turn for him. “I had broken away from the 9-5 regime, trying to get more active in the advocacy for the rights of our community. Close to when I was turning 50, in August 2018, my mother asked what had happened to the book and it’s high time I write it. That was the turning point when I decided that I have to write my story as my mother believed – and so did I – that it would help others.”

A number of people reached out to the author after reading his book. He says, “I have had people say how much this book was needed and also discussed how to go about transition – something I know very little of. The book has taken me to schools, colleges, women’s groups, queer organisations and businesses.”
ON: December 7 and 8
AT: Gulmohar Park Club, New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Rainbow Lit Fest Delhi events
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp