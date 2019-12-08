Delhi government orders probe in Anaj Mandi area; seeks report in seven days
The fire incident in a three-storey building has so far claimed 43 lives and injured around 56 people, most labourers.
Published: 08th December 2019 11:47 AM | Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:45 PM
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a probe into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi area here and sought a detailed report within seven days.
Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot directed district magistrate (central) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days.
