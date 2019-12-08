Home Cities Delhi

President, PM Modi, others condole deaths in Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire

Both the heads of the country took Twitter to send their messages and prayers for the recovery of those suffered injuries.

Published: 08th December 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi fire, Anaj Mandi fire

Police personnel and onlookers stand near a factory at Rani Jhansi Road. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed their condolences over the tragic fire in a factory in Delhi's Rani Jhansi area in which 43 people lost their lives.

Both the heads of the country took Twitter to send their messages and prayers for the recovery of those suffered injuries.

"Extremely sad to hear the tragic news about fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. Wishing for an early recovery to those injured. The local authorities are doing their best to rescue people and provide help," the President tweeted.

The Prime Minister called the fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in west Delhi "extremely horrific".

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident a tragic loss of precious lives and instructed concerned authorities to provide all help.

"Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis," Shah tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the incident as "tragic" and said firemen were doing their best. "Very very tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," Kejriwal tweeted.

BJP's National Working President J.P. Nadda also tweeted: "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives in fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked BJP Delhi karyakartas to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences over the fire incident, saying "I am hurt with the deaths of several people and injuries to many in a major fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi."

"I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The fire is said to be one of the biggest fire incidents in Delhi after the Uphaar Cinema fire which took place on June 13, 1997 in south Delhi's Green Park area leading to deaths of 59 and over 100 non-fatal injuries.

At least 43 people were killed and over a dozen others injured early Sunday when a fire broke out in a bag manufacturing factory in a crowded market in Rani Jhansi Road area. The people who died in the fire are labourers and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out between 4.30 and 5 a.m.

So far, more than 60 people have been rescued and shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Lady Harding Hospital.

The Fire Department said that they received a call around 5.22 a.m. and 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but the fire officials said it could be a short circuit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Narendra Modi Delhi fire Anaj mandi fire
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp