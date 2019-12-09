Home Cities Delhi

A fashion soiree on the lawns of  Sunder Nursery

As part of the two-day festival, FDCI organised a fashion presentation featuring over 20 style gurus.

Published: 09th December 2019 11:40 AM

Designers Anjana Bhargava, Suneet Varma and Payal Jain; Pawan Sachdeva with Vikram Bajaj

Designers Anjana Bhargava, Suneet Varma and Payal Jain; Pawan Sachdeva with Vikram Bajaj. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Inherit and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) collaborated on a heritage craft and contemporary design festival at the lawns of the Sunder Nursery Heritage Park. To patrons of fine design and traditional craftsmanship, this event (that concluded yesterday) was a rare treat for its green location.

As part of the two-day festival, FDCI organised a fashion presentation featuring over 20 style gurus. Divided into two segments, the first one had 21 designers, who showcased four colour categories (white, ivory, earthy and indigo). Participating designers included AM:PM, Amita Gupta Sustainable, Asha Gautam, Charu Parashar, DHI, Diksha Khanna, Divya Sheth, Elisha Wadhwani, Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini, Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, Ilk, Mynah’s Reynu Taandon, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Pawan Sachdeva, Payal Jain, Rahul Mishra, Siddhartha Bansal, Suman Nathwani, SVA by Sonam & Paras, TAANI by Tanira Sethi and Urvashi Kaur.

Scenes from InHerit 2019: (clockwise from top) Models at a showcasing; Designers Anjana Bhargava, Suneet Varma and Payal Jain; Pawan Sachdeva with Vikram Bajaj; Samant Chauhan and Rahul Mishra

The second segment had the iconic duo, David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore of Abraham & Thakore, take over. They enlivened the balmy afternoon with a handloom showcasing.
Talking about the relevance of such a fashion and design endeavour, FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, “We are delighted to have collaborated with Inherit 2019 that brought to the fore the beauty of handwoven wonders and contemporary musings through the visionary palette of our participating designers. FDCI’s show was a tribute to the meeting of several disciplines of design through the medium of arts and crafts that was exhibited in the two-day festival.”

The festival had around 100 exhibitors, including master craftsmen, fashion retailers, exporters, women entrepreneurs and retailers of languishing crafts from the opulent treasure trunk of craft-rich India.
All in all, the evening showcased timeless classics by Padma Shri awardees, vintage textiles, heirloom saris, edgy, contemporary fashion, innovative home decor and furniture.

