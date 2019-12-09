Home Cities Delhi

Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi police conducts 3D laser scan of building; collects samples

The police had used the same technology to probe the massive fire in February in Karol Bagh's Hotel Arpit Palace that killed 17 people.

Published: 09th December 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen fire tenders and BSES Power members at the spot where minor fire broke out in the same factory building in Anaj Mandi where 43 workers died on Sunday in New Delhi Monday Dec. 9 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Policemen fire tenders and BSES Power members at the spot where minor fire broke out in the same factory building in Anaj Mandi where 43 workers died on Sunday in New Delhi Monday Dec. 9 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday collected evidence using 3D laser scan technology in order to reconstruct for investigation the incident of fire at the building, in the Anaj Mandi area here, that was engulfed in a blaze on Sunday killing 43 people.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the site and collected samples from the four-storey building that housed a number of illegal manufacturing units and had stored flammable raw material such as cardboard boxes, plastic sheets and rexine.

This is the second time that the Delhi Police is using the 3D laser scan technology for investigation.

The police had used the same technology to probe the massive fire in February in Karol Bagh's Hotel Arpit Palace that killed 17 people.

A Delhi court on Monday sent to 14-days police custody the property owner, Rehan, and manager of the building, Furkan.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manoj Kumar accepted the police's plea seeking their custodial interrogation.

Police had arrested the two and registered a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

The Delhi government had ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy, the worst fire accident in the national capital since the 1997 Uphaar cinema blaze that claimed 59 lives, and sought a report within seven days.

It took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze.

As many as 63 people were pulled out of the building.

While 43, including one minor, died, 16 were injured.

Two fire department personnel were hurt while carrying out rescue work, officials said.

Almost all the deceased were migrant labourers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Police and fire department officials said many of the fatalities occurred due to suffocation as the people were sleeping when the fire started at around 5 am on Sunday on the second floor of the building that did not have fire safety clearance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anaj Mandi fire Delhi Factory Fire Delhi Fire
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp