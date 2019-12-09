Home Cities Delhi

JNU fee hike: Students begin protest march to Rashtrapati Bhawan amid heavy police security

While security was beefed up around the JNU ahead of the protest march, the students circulated photos claiming that the police closed all the gates of the university.

JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) started their march from the varsity campus to Rashtrapati Bhawan seeking to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over fee hike issue.

Roads leading to the JNU have also been closed for the traffic, the traffic police said.

Baba Gangnath Marg is closed for vehicular traffic due to students' protest and the long march, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The students have been protesting for over a month against the hostel fee hike and have also called for a boycott of upcoming semester exams despite repetitive warnings from the administration.

The HRD Ministry had set up a three-member committee to look into ways to restore normal functioning in the JNU and mediate between the agitating students and the administration.

The panel has submitted its report to the ministry but no call has been taken yet.

(With Agencies Inputs)

