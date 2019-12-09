Home Cities Delhi

JNU students gather at campus for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan against fee hike

Baba Gangnath Marg is closed for vehicular traffic due to students' protest and the long march, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Published: 09th December 2019 02:38 PM

JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Monday gathered at the campus to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding an appointment with the President, who is also the visitor of the varsity, to seek his intervention in the hostel fee hike issue.

Security has been beefed up around the JNU ahead of the march.

The students circulated photos claiming that the police closed all the gates of the JNU.

Roads leading to the JNU have also been closed for the traffic, the traffic police said.

The students have been protesting for over a month against the hostel fee hike and have also called for boycott of upcoming semester exams despite repetitive warnings from the administration.

The HRD Ministry had set up a three-member committee to look into ways to restore normal functioning in the JNU and mediate between the agitating students and the administration.

The panel has submitted its report to the ministry but no call has been taken yet.

TAGS
JNU Protest JNU JNU Hostel Fee Hike Rashtrapati Bhavan
