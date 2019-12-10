Day after, another fire breaks out at Anaj Mandi building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in the same building in Anaj Mandi on Monday at 7.50 am that killed 43 people on Sunday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday formed an inquiry committee to find the alleged dereliction of duty by municipal officials.

Additional Commissioner Sandip Jacques will be investigating the matter and is likely to submit a report by Friday.

“Additional Commissioner Sandip Jacques is conducting an inquiry into the issue. We shall act on each and every finding. No statement is possible before such inquiry (sic),” North Delhi municipal commissioner Vasha Joshi tweeted. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

On Sunday, Joshi said the municipal officials had surveyed the ill-fated building a week ago and the process of issuing show-cause to the owner was underway. North MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Jai Prakash said that the civic body had done a survey in the Anaj Mandi and its nearby area and had found 25-30 factories in residential buildings violating pollution and industry norms.

“On Friday, notice was served to 10-15 buildings. Sealing is a step that could be taken if the units do not adhere to the rules,” he stated.