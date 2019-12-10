Delhi factory fire: BJP forms panel to probe AAP government's ‘negligence’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday formed a five-member ‘fact-finding’ committee to find out the cause of the Anaj Mandi factory fire which killed 43 people on Sunday.

Holding Delhi government responsible for the deaths, Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari said that the panel set up for an independent inquiry would expose ‘negligence’ of the government authorities.

“The committee will investigate the case independently and submit report within a week. It will, on behalf of Delhi BJP, collect information and expose the negligence of AAP government. It is surprising that enquiries done in previous fire cases such as Bawana factory and Hotel Arpit had not been made public. We will make this report public so that people should know that it was the callousness of AAP government,” said Tiwari at a press conference.

The five-member panel will comprise a retired High Court Judge Mool Chand Garg, retired law secretary PK Malhotra, former joint secretary Yashpal Chandra Dangay, and former Joint Commissioner of Police Bhairo Singh Gurjar.

The Delhi BJP has also constituted a coordination committee comprising five party leaders to facilitate victims and their families in getting compensation announced by the government and the party.

“The labour department of Delhi government never checked this factory and the power connection was also domestic, which should have been a commercial connection, due to the political connivance. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also tell us if the area was declared to be protected in 2006 and in 2017, the process for its redevelopment started why the file is still pending,” the BJP leader said.