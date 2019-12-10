Delhi government against Centre’s move to cut budget for education

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the Central government should not cut the budget for school education as education was a very important department for the Delhi government.

Responding to a public report on the matter, Kejriwal tweeted, “This is unfortunate. It will adversely affect education of our children. We may cut down on other things but we should not reduce the education budget.”

The Delhi government has been lauded on many forums for the revamp in school education brought about in government schools. Education minister Manish Sisodia has been treating the school education project of his government as a mission.

“The Central government is planning to reduce the budget for education. Let me say today, if you reduce the budget of education, tomorrow you will have to increase the budget for prisons,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.The Aam Aadmi Party government has introduced happiness classes in Delhi government schools, besides an entrepreneurship curriculum to help develop job-relevant skills.