Home Cities Delhi

Delhi inferno: Saviour of four leaves behind family in darkness

The family has nowhere to look to for support. Their dilapidated mud house, some 35 km in the interiors of Samastipur in Haripur village, is a scene of utter hopelessness.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A woman pleads to a security woman to allow her enter the emergency ward of LNJP hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.

A woman pleads to a security woman to allow her enter the emergency ward of LNJP hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Mohammad Sadre Alam would have turned 36 on January 20, had he not been charred to death while saving the lives of four fellow workers in the Delhi factory inferno, which consumed 43 persons last Sunday.

“That’s also when he had planned to marry off his two sisters — Rubeela, 18 and Rukhsana, 20. It was to be a month of joy for our poor family,” said his inconsolably weeping wife Rubia, 28, who is three months pregnant. “The world crashed around us upon hearing the news from the family of Naseem, 19, who too worked in the second-floor factory in Delhi and died,” she said between sobs.

The family has nowhere to look to for support. Their dilapidated mud house, some 35 km in the interiors of Samastipur in Haripur village, is a scene of utter hopelessness.

“Alam was the lone breadwinner in his family of six members, including his pregnant wife and two sisters of marriageable age,” said Mohammad Islam, his cousin. 

Sadre had decided to join co-villagers at the cap manufacturing factory two years ago. “There was no job available anywhere in Saharsa,” said Rubia.

“It was mainly to make some money for the wedding of the girls. That would have happened. But our future is bleak now,” she added. 

Rubia was looking forward to the birth of their child in June next year. “Who will take care of us now? Allah, take us also where you have taken him away from us!” she mourned.

Haripur has seen all its males migrate to metropolitan cities over decades. “Eighty per cent of the men are away at any given time,” said Munna, 17, a village youth who runs a phone recharge centre on the outskirts of Haripur.

“No wonder, of those dead, the maximum of eight belong to Haripur and adjacent Brahmapura village,” he added. 

Guddu Kumar, Mohammad Akbar, Mohammad Sajid, Ganpat Kumar — all four from Haripur — and Mohammad Mehboob and three others of Brahampura are among the dead.

Women left behind work in households and in the fields at harvest and transplantation time, while hardly 10 per cent to 15 per cent children are enrolled in schools.

Bodies to be taken home to Bihar by road

Bowing to pressure from families of those killed in the Anaj Mandi fire, the Bihar government has decided to send the bodies of the state’s residents home by road instead of train.

Earlier, it was decided that the railways will carry the bodies in the seating-cum-luggage rake on board the Swatantrata Senani Express over Monday and Tuesday.

However, the victims’ families chose to take the over 1,000 km journey by road instead.  “We have decided to send them in ambulances. One ambulance will have two bodies,” said Kumar Digvijay, joint labour commissioner, Bihar Bhawan

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi inferno Delhi fire Anaj Mandi fire
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp