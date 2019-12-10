Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal moves HC for quashing of summons

Kejriwal has challenged in the Delhi High Court two orders of a trial court which had refused to quash the summons against him.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought quashing of summons issued to him as an accused in a criminal defamation case for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video.

Kejriwal has challenged in the Delhi High Court two orders of a trial court which had refused to quash the summons against him.

A magistrate court had summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7, after a criminal complaint by the founder of social media page, ‘I Support Narendra Modi’, alleged that the chief minister leader had re-tweeted the video, circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener challenged the magistrate’s order before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea.

He then challenged the sessions court’s order in the high court, saying that the trial court had failed to appreciate the fact that his tweet was not intended or likely to harm complainant Vikas Sankrityayan.

The plea said the trial court erred in not providing any reasons for issuance of summons and the orders were ex-facie devoid of judicial application of mind.

Sankrityayan claimed the YouTube video with the title ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ was circulated by Rathee, who lives in Germany, “wherein number of false and defamatory allegations were made”.

Regarding Kejriwal, he said the chief minister re-tweeted without checking its authenticity.“The complainant alleges that the allegations made against him in this video are false, malicious and defamatory and it has lowered the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society. So far, no proof has been tendered on the allegations,” Sankrityayan’s complaint said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi HC
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp