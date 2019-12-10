Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya case: Accused says Delhi gas chamber, life is becoming short then why death penalty

The Supreme Court on July 9, 2018, had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other convicts in the case, except Singh who did not file a review petition

Published: 10th December 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi air pollution

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi is a gas chamber then why hand down death penalty, said Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, while moving the Supreme Court seeking review of its 2017 judgement of sentencing all the four convicts to death.

"Everyone is aware of what is happening in Delhi-NCR with regard to water and air. Life is becoming short, then why death penalty," asked Akshay in the review petition filed through advocate A.P. Singh.

The Supreme Court on July 9, 2018, had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other convicts in the case, except Akshay who did not file a review petition. Singh filed the review plea for his client in the top court on Tuesday.

Akshya pleaded that the air quality of Delhi has deteriorated, and the capital city has literally become a gas chamber. Even the water in the city is also full of poison, the plea claimed.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons. Later, she was thrown out of the bus at an isolated place. The victim succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at a hospital in Singapore.

The apex court had earlier dismissed the review pleas by Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24), ruling that no ground was established by the accused for seeking a review of the death penalty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case Delhi pollution Supreme Court Akshay Kumar Singh
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp