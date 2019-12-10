Young minds shine in the robo world

Nikita Sharma By

Edtech company, Avishkaar that manufactures and sells robotics kits is in Delhi with the grand finales of two of its annual features – the 10th edition of IRC School League and 3rd edition of Avishkaar Makeathon. A total of 200 teams and 800 young minds from across India will participate.

Avishkaar founder and CEO Tarun Bhalla, 40, says the aim is to motivate youngsters to design and build robots that can withstand the trials and tribulations of the competition.

“The theme for this year’s IRC competition is Bot Olympics, on the other hand, Makeathon features six themes – Agriculture for Zero Hunger, E-Waste Management, Interactive Art for Learning Tools, Personal Safety, Space Colonization and Water Crisis.”

While IRC League is a robotics contest where over 15 qualifiers – each comprises top three primary, middle and senior-level teams will participate – Makeathon will display top 100 student innovations.

“Students from both government and private schools take part. The innovative models will be displayed at the stalls, and the robotics contests will be held in a separate arena,” adds Delhi-based Bhalla, who founded Avishkaar in 2010.

The overall champions from both the finales will get a sponsored seven-day educational trip to London in June, 2020. Here students will participate in international competition also. Elated with the way the event is growing, Bhalla says, “Impact of Makeathon is much greater than that of the IRC. A lot of projects made by students have been patented.

"For instance, in our first season of Makeathon, there was a team from government school in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, that built a device using which ashes could be submerged in water without polluting it. The ashes would directly go to the river bed and settle down there. This device has now been adopted by their district. And there are numerous such examples.”

Also, there will be workshops on 3D printing, aeromodelling, string art, electronics and coding with Avishkaar Maker Board, AR & VR, Robotics for parents and kids.

At: Thyagaraj Stadium

On: December 14-15