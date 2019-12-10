Home Cities Delhi

Young minds shine in the robo world

Avishkaar founder and CEO Tarun Bhalla, 40, says the aim is to motivate youngsters to design and build robots that can withstand the trials and tribulations of the competition.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Snapshots of Avishkaar’s previous editions of IRC School League and Makeathon

Snapshots of Avishkaar’s previous editions of IRC School League and Makeathon

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Edtech company, Avishkaar that manufactures and sells robotics kits is in Delhi with the grand finales of two of its annual features – the 10th edition of IRC School League and 3rd edition of Avishkaar Makeathon. A total of 200 teams and 800 young minds from across India will participate. 

Avishkaar founder and CEO Tarun Bhalla, 40, says the aim is to motivate youngsters to design and build robots that can withstand the trials and tribulations of the competition.

“The theme for this year’s IRC competition is Bot Olympics, on the other hand, Makeathon features six themes – Agriculture for Zero Hunger, E-Waste Management, Interactive Art for Learning Tools, Personal Safety, Space Colonization and Water Crisis.”

While IRC League is a robotics contest where over 15 qualifiers – each comprises top three primary, middle and senior-level teams will participate – Makeathon will display top 100 student innovations. 

“Students from both government and private schools take part. The innovative models will be displayed at the stalls, and the robotics contests will be held in a separate arena,” adds Delhi-based Bhalla, who founded Avishkaar in 2010.

The overall champions from both the finales will get a sponsored seven-day educational trip to London in June, 2020. Here students will participate in international competition also. Elated with the way the event is growing, Bhalla says, “Impact of Makeathon is much greater than that of the IRC. A lot of projects made by students have been patented.

"For instance, in our first season of Makeathon, there was a team from government school in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, that built a device using which ashes could be submerged in water without polluting it. The ashes would directly go to the river bed and settle down there. This device has now been adopted by their district. And there are numerous such examples.”

Also, there will be workshops on 3D printing, aeromodelling, string art, electronics and coding with Avishkaar Maker Board, AR & VR, Robotics for parents and kids. 

At: Thyagaraj Stadium 
On: December 14-15

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp