Home Cities Delhi

‘100’s of clusters silently die out every day’

According to the Handloom Census 2009, more than four million families depend on the handloom for livelihood.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Antaran and the languid state of India’s crafts’ sector in the present times

Antaran and the languid state of India’s crafts’ sector in the present times

By Express News Service

Antaran, a craft-based livelihood programme under Tata Trusts, will celebrate its All India Handicrafts Week from December 8-14. The purpose is to recognise artists creating unique pieces of art and crafts. Sharda Gautam, Head, Crafts at Tata Trusts, spoke to The Morning Standard about the ongoing programme.

Sharda Gautam

Tell us about Antaran.
Weaving is the most visible representative of handicrafts in India. According to the Handloom Census 2009, more than four million families depend on the handloom for livelihood. Considering this, Tata Trusts has initiated intervention in the handloom sector through its craft development initiative called Antaran, as a part of its Craft Based Livelihoods Programme. While some handloom clusters in India have been commercially developed, a lot have not grown or largely unknown beyond their regions. The Antaran intervention has been thoughtfully worked out as a long term programme to look at holistic development of each weave cluster and not limited to design and marketing activities.
 

(From top to bottom)Namita Das, Bikash
and Vekuvolu Dozo are the craftspeople
associated with Antaran.

What led you to create this program?
In the backdrop of slow fashion gaining momentum, India stands a chance to be a leader. With more than 90 per cent of world’s handloom textiles coming from India, we have a large untapped potential to lead in creative and cultural economy space. Unfortunately, common knowledge and dialogue about handlooms gets restricted to famous clusters like Varanasi, Maheshwari, Pochampalli, Kanjeevaram, etc. But 100’s of clusters silently die out every day. These clusters need immediate end to end intervention.
 
Major highlights of the initiative?
Incubation and Design Centres (IDCs) are being opened in the six clusters of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Nagaland which will serve as a one-stop destination for buyers, designers, researchers and lovers of traditional crafts. Antaran will directly benefit 3,000 people in pre-loom, on-loom and post-loom processes, while also impacting the livelihood of thousands of weavers in these regions. This unique initiative also presents designers an opportunity for creative collaboration with some of the country’s most talented weavers.
 
Major challenges faced by the craftspeople, particularly in India?
At the surface level, it appears that lack of market and in turn remunerative livelihood are key challenges for the artisans. However, this is just a symptom. It’s like when you have fever, you get high temperature. High temperature is just a symptom that something is not right with the body. Let’s look little deeper. Ways of doing business have changed considerably in last two decades. In general, markets have become distant unlike earlier times when it was predominantly local.
For artisans and their businesses to remain relevant it is important that:
■ Hands on education on business, design and use of IT tools for business is provided in vernacular language to the artisans.
■ Exposure and connect with urban consumers is provided to artisans.
 
What kind of work communities and individuals do for their growth?
As customers, we assume that buying craft products can truly support craftspeople. That is only partly true as one can do more e.g. (a) Avoid sympathetic buying as it may bring solace but is not a solution (b) Don’t just buy, but promote: Buying is transactional. Take your kids and family members to villages, spend time with artisans and their families, learn from them and give them feedback as a buyer. On social media, you could promote artisans (c) Don’t just buy but co-design: artisans are not mere producers, they are extremely creative human beings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp