AAP to speed up campaign ahead of Delhi elections

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses Aam Aadmi Party workers during the seventh foundation day celebrations of the party in New Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses Aam Aadmi Party workers during the seventh foundation day celebrations of the party in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with organisational workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and instructed them to complete booth-level connect with people by December 24.

The MLAs, MPs, councillors and office-bearers of the party gave the feedback to the top leadership that the public had a positive view of the AAP government’s clean and transparent working model. 

In its upcoming fundraising drive, the party will solicit funds from the public to fight the elections.
During the meeting, held at the residence of the chief minister, the CM discussed the feedback from MLAs on the ongoing ‘Mega Jan Samvad’ campaign.

Booth-level meetings are being organised in a few booths and the pace of the campaign will pick up to cover all the 14,000 booths of Delhi by December 24.

“In the meeting, we discussed the road map for the upcoming assembly election. The party also discussed how, given the work done by the government, the party should go directly to the people and ask them for funds for the election campaign,” said Gopal Rai, who is in charge of the party in Delhi.

So far, the AAP has completed three phases of its campaign in the run-up to the Vidhan Sabha elections. In the first phase, which started on September 1 and lasted until October 3, the party held a Jan Samvad Yatra in each of the 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

In the second phase, the party held 14 Zila Sammelans or district-level meetings, where Kejriwal addressed party volunteers.

During this campaign, the party plans to compare the work done by previous BJP and Congress governments with the AAP government’s achievements in the areas of water and power supply, education, health, security, free bus rides for women, and other popular schemes started in the last five years of the government.

