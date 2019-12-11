BJP eyes poll dividend from Delhi's illegal colonies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making every possible attempt to derive political mileage out of the Centre’s decision to grant ownership rights to property owners in unauthorised colonies, in the upcoming assembly elections.

The party has been organising rallies in different parts of the city to tell residents of those settlements that it was the BJP-led Central government that had granted relief to them.

The party terms them ‘thanksgiving’ meetings to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the proposal allowing the ownership rights.

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari held another public meeting in Vikas Nagar, near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, in which he castigated the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for “ignoring” the interests of residents of illegal colonies on government and agricultural land in the national capital.

Highlighting the plight of people living in unauthorsied colonies, he said that the AAP had come to power on the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies but kept it pending for five years and misled the people.

“Modiji made a historic decision within 100 days of his second tenure as the PM to regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. We (BJP) are working to connect Delhi with the mainstream of development, but with the help of costly advertisement AAP is trying to show that they are working for Delhi,” said Tiwari.

The BJP leader said that it was the seven BJP MPs of Delhi who were sending proposals for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in their respective areas and taking further action on this issue.

“The Central government wrote several letters to Delhi government. But it sought time for taking steps to regularise these colonies and delayed this process. Actually, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal became a hindrance in this work,” he said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta also addressed the gathering.“Modiji had realised their difficulties and started working on regularising these colonies in 2014,” he said.